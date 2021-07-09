Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 65.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QS. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $762,510,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $548,925,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at about $113,554,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,895,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at about $48,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.49. The stock had a trading volume of 30,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,125,772. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.37. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $132.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion and a PE ratio of -64.10.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $14,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 901,630 shares in the company, valued at $22,414,521.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 52,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $1,463,090.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,164,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,340,213 shares of company stock worth $34,356,840.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

