Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $86.15

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$86.15 and last traded at C$85.88, with a volume of 24833 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$85.39.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GRT.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$90.56.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$81.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The company has a market cap of C$5.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN)

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

