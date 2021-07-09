Gravity Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.00 (GZRO)

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Gravity has a total market cap of $46,984.25 and approximately $6.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gravity has traded 49.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gravity coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00046114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00121141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00163070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,815.53 or 0.99743243 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.72 or 0.00948959 BTC.

Gravity Profile

Gravity’s total supply is 2,405,822,756 coins and its circulating supply is 1,385,822,756 coins. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity’s official website is gzro.net

Buying and Selling Gravity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

