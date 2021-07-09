Green Plains Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 8,810 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,382% compared to the typical volume of 355 put options.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $32.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.71. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPRE shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens raised Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.86.

In other news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,009.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $1,136,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,129.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,500. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Green Plains by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 59,382 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at $1,814,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at $1,875,000.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.