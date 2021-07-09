Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,035 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point upped their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stephens boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $19.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.69. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

In related news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $483,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

