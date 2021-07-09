Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 113.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GTBIF. Roth Capital upped their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen upped their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.25 price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

Shares of GTBIF opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.39. Green Thumb Industries has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $39.11.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

