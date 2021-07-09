GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. GreenSky posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $125.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.31 million.

Several analysts recently commented on GSKY shares. Citigroup raised their target price on GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSKY. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,842,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after acquiring an additional 817,436 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 6,953,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,130,000 after purchasing an additional 242,510 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,161,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 27.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,738,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 373,421 shares in the last quarter. 31.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GreenSky stock opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $7.40.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

