GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GreenTree Hospitality Group’s earnings. GreenTree Hospitality Group posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GreenTree Hospitality Group.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.10). GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $44.41 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GHG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet raised GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

NYSE:GHG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,816. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHG. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

