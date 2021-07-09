GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.71

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.71 and last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 2923 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

GHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet raised GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.16.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $44.41 million during the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 15.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

