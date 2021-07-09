Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 32,839 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 582,856 shares.The stock last traded at $40.55 and had previously closed at $39.59.
Several brokerages have recently commented on GRPN. Barclays began coverage on Groupon in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Groupon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.44.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 2.86.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at $50,301,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at $912,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at $16,718,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Groupon by 2,995.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 420,252 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $15,968,000 after buying an additional 406,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new position in Groupon during the first quarter valued at $12,015,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.
Groupon Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRPN)
Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.
