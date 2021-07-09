Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 32,839 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 582,856 shares.The stock last traded at $40.55 and had previously closed at $39.59.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRPN. Barclays began coverage on Groupon in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Groupon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

Get Groupon alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 2.86.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at $50,301,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at $912,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at $16,718,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Groupon by 2,995.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 420,252 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $15,968,000 after buying an additional 406,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new position in Groupon during the first quarter valued at $12,015,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.