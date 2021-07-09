Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Position Reduced by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30,670 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.13% of Grubhub worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Grubhub during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Grubhub by 2,496.9% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grubhub during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grubhub in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Grubhub in the first quarter valued at $229,000.

NYSE GRUB opened at $18.37 on Friday. Grubhub Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $19.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.92.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $408,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,041.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $132,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,975 shares of company stock worth $1,426,438. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

GRUB has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BNP Paribas raised Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research dropped their price target on Grubhub to $64.25 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.89.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

