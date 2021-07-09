Grumpy.finance (GRUMPY) One Day Volume Hits $6,567.00

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. One Grumpy.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Grumpy.finance has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Grumpy.finance has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $6,567.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00055452 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018314 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.95 or 0.00928268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Grumpy.finance Profile

GRUMPY is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,224,770,824,729 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grumpy.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

