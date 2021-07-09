Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $32.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.64 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $387.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.49.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,125,000 after buying an additional 29,529 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 323.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

