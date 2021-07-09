Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 11,817 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 122,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 23,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 140,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 27,953 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE IGI opened at $21.85 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.29 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Profile

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.