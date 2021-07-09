Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,411 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,395 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,458,000. Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,087,652 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,326,000 after purchasing an additional 397,816 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. 7.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on VIV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $9.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.50.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 5.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.0637 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.