Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,116 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 67,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 194.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 43.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.15.

BCE stock opened at $49.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.42. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.7072 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 128.89%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

