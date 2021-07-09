Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 34,387 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 142.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,501 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 34,387 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $20.77 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.62.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $128.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

