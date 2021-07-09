Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,960 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 2.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.19.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.