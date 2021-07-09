Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $1,262,133.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.79.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $187.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $89.58 and a 1 year high of $189.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.43.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.91%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

