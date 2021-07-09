Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $5,512,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,965,000 after purchasing an additional 810,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $52.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.05. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Krishna Rangasayee sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $272,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,254.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $186,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,514,529.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,812 shares of company stock worth $6,100,714 over the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

