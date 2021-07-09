Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,809 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 360.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK opened at $121.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $74.96 and a one year high of $144.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

In related news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,782.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $1,598,826.17. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 69,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,249,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,870 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTEK shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

