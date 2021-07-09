Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 6,130 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,399,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,221,000 after purchasing an additional 350,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 28.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,866,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,781,000 after buying an additional 415,452 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 857,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,097,000 after acquiring an additional 77,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 20.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,468,000 after purchasing an additional 85,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDLX opened at $118.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.34. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $55.89 and a one year high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.63.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, Director S Aimee Lapic sold 3,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total transaction of $404,368.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,129.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $251,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,513,383.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,732 shares of company stock worth $6,045,751 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cardlytics in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.57.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

