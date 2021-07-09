Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also commented on HRGLY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

OTCMKTS:HRGLY opened at $46.52 on Thursday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of $35.73 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

