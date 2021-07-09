HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Golden Minerals to $1.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of AUMN stock opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $90.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 143.56% and a negative return on equity of 89.15%. The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Golden Minerals will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

