HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Golden Minerals to $1.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.
Shares of AUMN stock opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $90.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66.
About Golden Minerals
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
