Head-To-Head Comparison: The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) vs. Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD)

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) and Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Mosaic and Save Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Mosaic $8.68 billion 1.35 $666.10 million $0.85 36.18 Save Foods $230,000.00 108.20 -$1.59 million N/A N/A

The Mosaic has higher revenue and earnings than Save Foods.

Profitability

This table compares The Mosaic and Save Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Mosaic 11.17% 6.14% 2.92% Save Foods N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.3% of The Mosaic shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of The Mosaic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Mosaic and Save Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Mosaic 1 8 9 0 2.44 Save Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Mosaic presently has a consensus target price of $32.15, indicating a potential upside of 4.54%. Given The Mosaic’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Mosaic is more favorable than Save Foods.

Summary

The Mosaic beats Save Foods on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name. The company also produces and sells potash for use in the manufacturing of mixed crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients, and for industrial use; and for use in the de-icing and as a water softener regenerant. In addition, it provides nitrogen-based crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients, and other ancillary services; and purchases and sells phosphates, potash, and nitrogen products. The company sells its products to wholesale distributors, retail chains, farmers, cooperatives, independent retailers, and national accounts. The Mosaic Company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Save Foods

Save Foods, Inc. develops and sells eco-friendly green solutions to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh fruits and vegetables. Its products include SavePROTECT or PeroStar, a processing aids used in post-harvest treatment added to fruit and vegetable wash water; and SF3HS and SF3H, a post-harvest cleaning and sanitizing solution to control both plant and foodborne pathogens. The company also offers SpuDefender product for controlling post-harvest potato sprouts; and FreshProtect product for controlling spoilage microorganisms on post-harvest citrus. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with an oxidizer, and is capable of cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce safer for human consumption or which lead to various forms of decay in fruit and vegetable. Save Foods, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lower Galilee, Israel.

