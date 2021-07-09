Head to Head Survey: Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) vs. Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR)

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) and Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anterix has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nuvera Communications and Anterix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvera Communications 19.01% 11.56% 6.02% Anterix -5,910.31% -24.37% -21.88%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nuvera Communications and Anterix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvera Communications $64.91 million 1.91 $9.84 million N/A N/A Anterix $920,000.00 1,153.13 -$54.43 million ($3.13) -18.97

Nuvera Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Anterix.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Nuvera Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of Anterix shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Nuvera Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Anterix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nuvera Communications and Anterix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Anterix 0 1 2 0 2.67

Anterix has a consensus target price of $55.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.53%. Given Anterix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Anterix is more favorable than Nuvera Communications.

Summary

Nuvera Communications beats Anterix on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nuvera Communications Company Profile

Nuvera Communications, Inc. operates as a diversified communications company. It offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; and voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its network. The company also provides video services, including commercial TV programming, internet protocol television, and cable television services, and video-on-demand services; high speed Internet to business and residential customers; e-mail and managed services comprising web hosting and design, online file back up, and online file storage; directory assistance, operator service, and long distance private lines; directory publishing, bill processing, and other customer services; and fiber-delivered communications and managed information technology solutions, as well as sells and services customer premise equipment. In addition, it is involved in the retail sale and service of cellular phones and accessories through Telespire, a wireless provider. As of December 31, 2020, the company served 20,170 access lines in the Minnesota communities of Bellechester, Courtland, Elko, Evan, Goodhue, Hanska, Hutchinson, Klossner, Litchfield, Mazeppa, New Market, New Ulm, Prior Lake, Redwood Falls, Sanborn, Savage, Searles, Sleepy Eye, Springfield, and White Rock, as well as the adjacent rural areas of Blue Earth, Brown, Goodhue, McLeod, Meeker, Nicollet, Redwood, Rice, Scott and Wabasha counties in south central Minnesota. It also serves the community of Aurelia, Iowa as well as the adjacent rural areas surrounding Aurelia. The company was formerly known as New Ulm Telecom, Inc. and changed its name to Nuvera Communications, Inc. in June 2018. Nuvera Communications, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, Minnesota.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico. The company was formerly known as pdvWireless, Inc. and changed its name to Anterix Inc. in August 2019. Anterix Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.

