Head to Head Survey: Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) vs. Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) and Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sumo Logic and Bill.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumo Logic $202.64 million 11.66 -$80.30 million ($1.51) -14.66 Bill.com $157.60 million 112.84 -$31.09 million ($0.58) -325.53

Bill.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sumo Logic. Bill.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumo Logic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.5% of Sumo Logic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Bill.com shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Sumo Logic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Bill.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sumo Logic and Bill.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumo Logic 0 3 7 0 2.70 Bill.com 0 6 9 0 2.60

Sumo Logic presently has a consensus target price of $27.13, suggesting a potential upside of 22.57%. Bill.com has a consensus target price of $160.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.26%. Given Sumo Logic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sumo Logic is more favorable than Bill.com.

Profitability

This table compares Sumo Logic and Bill.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumo Logic N/A N/A N/A Bill.com -32.83% -6.09% -1.52%

Summary

Sumo Logic beats Bill.com on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc. provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. The company offers a suite of solutions to address areas, such as operational intelligence, security intelligence, business intelligence, and global intelligence. Sumo Logic, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, as well as ongoing support and training services. The company sells its products through the sales team, accounting firms, financial institution partners, and accounting software providers. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

