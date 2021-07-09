HedgeTrade Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $348.16 million and approximately $82,919.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004708 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000479 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00035014 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001068 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 69.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00053563 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00038917 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

