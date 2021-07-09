Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.85 EPS

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS.

NASDAQ HELE traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,345. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.50. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $1,004,706.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HELE. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Helen of Troy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

