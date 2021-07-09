Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.85 EPS

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE traded down $3.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.50. 2,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $265.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.50.

HELE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $1,211,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

