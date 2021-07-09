HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HLFFF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLFFF opened at $99.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.43. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $104.80.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

