Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Financial Corporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial stock opened at $22.92 on Thursday. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $60.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

In other news, EVP Cindy M. Huntley sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $32,867.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $57,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at $478,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,071 shares of company stock worth $289,535. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,286,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,012 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,604,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,307,000 after purchasing an additional 352,202 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,151,000 after purchasing an additional 102,537 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after purchasing an additional 126,409 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 619,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,493,000 after purchasing an additional 155,365 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Financial (HFWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.