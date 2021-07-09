HeroNode Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last week, HeroNode has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. HeroNode has a market capitalization of $191,024.67 and $64.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeroNode coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HeroNode alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00055359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00018202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.36 or 0.00908236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005216 BTC.

HeroNode Profile

HeroNode (CRYPTO:HER) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling HeroNode

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HeroNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeroNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.