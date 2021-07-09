Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hersha Hospitality Trust is an entrepreneurial, high-growth real estate development and management company focussed on the hospitality industry. Hersha currently owns, operates, and develops a portfolio of hotels and assisted living facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HT. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a sell rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.83.

Shares of HT opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.83. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 108.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $184,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,289.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $404,806 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

