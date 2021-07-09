Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) to post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.00. Hilton Grand Vacations posted earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 27.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of HGV traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $40.58. 7,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,801. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 6.09. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $48.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.16.

In other news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,847,678.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,959.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $28,770,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $26,549,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 221.5% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 358,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,424,000 after purchasing an additional 246,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

