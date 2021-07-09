Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 4,759.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 641,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628,295 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $24,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HGV. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $39.44 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $48.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 661.50 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 27.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,847,678.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

