HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages predict that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.85. HollyFrontier posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 352%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HFC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

NYSE HFC opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.16. HollyFrontier has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39.

In other HollyFrontier news, insider Bruce A. Lerner bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,163.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 21.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,673,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,648,000 after purchasing an additional 476,697 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,452,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

