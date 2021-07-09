HollyGold Market Capitalization Tops $1.37 Million (HGOLD)

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 9th. One HollyGold coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001158 BTC on popular exchanges. HollyGold has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $18,764.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HollyGold has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00046562 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00124522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00164363 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,586.79 or 1.00328173 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $318.37 or 0.00951016 BTC.

About HollyGold

HollyGold was first traded on May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,541,431 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

Buying and Selling HollyGold

