Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,513,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,649 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.52% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $67,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $67,456.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

