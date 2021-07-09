Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 43,499 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 431,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 77,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 513,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,012,000 after buying an additional 37,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOMB opened at $23.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.56.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HOMB. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

In other news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $67,456.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

