Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 171,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 100,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,915,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,280,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,932,000 after acquiring an additional 29,607 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 52,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.74. 28,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,981. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.90 and a 52-week high of $234.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.57. The company has a market cap of $155.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.