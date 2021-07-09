Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) versus AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Financial Analysis

Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) and AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hong Yuan Holding Group and AdvanSix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hong Yuan Holding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A AdvanSix 0 0 2 0 3.00

AdvanSix has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 29.35%. Given AdvanSix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AdvanSix is more favorable than Hong Yuan Holding Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.3% of AdvanSix shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Hong Yuan Holding Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of AdvanSix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Hong Yuan Holding Group has a beta of 2.94, suggesting that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdvanSix has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hong Yuan Holding Group and AdvanSix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hong Yuan Holding Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AdvanSix $1.16 billion 0.69 $46.08 million $1.64 17.26

AdvanSix has higher revenue and earnings than Hong Yuan Holding Group.

Profitability

This table compares Hong Yuan Holding Group and AdvanSix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hong Yuan Holding Group N/A N/A N/A AdvanSix 5.33% 14.91% 5.22%

Summary

AdvanSix beats Hong Yuan Holding Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hong Yuan Holding Group

Hong Yuan Holding Group does not have significant operation. Previously, it was involved in the development and are commercialization of bio-based resins. The company was formerly known as Cereplast, Inc. and changed its name to Hong Yuan Holding Group in June 2021. Hong Yuan Holding Group was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Zhengzhou, China.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc. manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide. It offers its products under the Aegis, Capra, Sulf-N, Nadone, Naxol, and EZ-Blox brands. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors. AdvanSix Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

