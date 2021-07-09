Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Director Buys $174,050.00 in Stock

Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.81 per share, for a total transaction of $174,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $34.24 on Friday. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The company has a market cap of $407.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.32.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.57. Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $162.86 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,525,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,313,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,883,000 after purchasing an additional 20,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,773,000 after purchasing an additional 30,937 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,061,000 after purchasing an additional 69,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,854,000 after purchasing an additional 37,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

