Horizon Protocol (HZN) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.39 Million

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.39 million and approximately $72,532.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00046660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00122353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.75 or 0.00163540 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,145.20 or 1.00165003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $324.47 or 0.00951846 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

