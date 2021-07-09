Howdoo (UDOO) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $387,642.00

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Howdoo coin can now be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Howdoo has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $9.09 million and approximately $387,642.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00055088 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00018051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.00 or 0.00899723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005238 BTC.

About Howdoo

Howdoo (UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 839,976,317 coins and its circulating supply is 473,735,789 coins. Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars.

