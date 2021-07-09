HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $128.20

Shares of HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.20 and traded as high as $138.83. HOYA shares last traded at $138.40, with a volume of 17,902 shares.

Several analysts have commented on HOCPY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HOYA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 0.37.

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

