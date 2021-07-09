HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 450 by UBS Group

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been given a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HSBA. Barclays set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Investec downgraded HSBC to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) target price on HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 456.17 ($5.96).

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 410.60 ($5.36) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 438.65. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The stock has a market cap of £83.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.