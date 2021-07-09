Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Insider Dale Chappell Sells 48,010 Shares

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) insider Dale Chappell sold 48,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $824,331.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Dale Chappell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 25th, Dale Chappell sold 1,000,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $17,800,000.00.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Dale Chappell sold 133,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $2,433,543.28.
- On Friday, June 18th, Dale Chappell sold 402,480 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $7,445,880.00.
- On Wednesday, June 16th, Dale Chappell sold 158,486 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $3,076,213.26.
- On Friday, June 4th, Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $2,345,970.64.
- On Wednesday, June 2nd, Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $1,447,155.26.
Shares of NASDAQ HGEN traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $17.01. 3,191,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,301. Humanigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of -2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,700,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on HGEN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.
Humanigen Company Profile
Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.
