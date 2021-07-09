Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Insider Dale Chappell Sells 48,010 Shares

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) insider Dale Chappell sold 48,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $824,331.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dale Chappell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Dale Chappell sold 1,000,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $17,800,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Dale Chappell sold 133,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $2,433,543.28.

On Friday, June 18th, Dale Chappell sold 402,480 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $7,445,880.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Dale Chappell sold 158,486 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $3,076,213.26.

On Friday, June 4th, Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $2,345,970.64.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $1,447,155.26.

Shares of NASDAQ HGEN traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $17.01. 3,191,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,301. Humanigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of -2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). Analysts expect that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,700,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HGEN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

