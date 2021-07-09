Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Shares Down 3.3%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT)’s stock price fell 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.27 and last traded at $5.27. 30,082 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,751,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

