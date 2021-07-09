Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Hyliion’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HYLN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hyliion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.17.

HYLN opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. Hyliion has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $58.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Hyliion news, VP Jose Miguel Oxholm acquired 3,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $29,040.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 56,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,001.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $2,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,672,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,497,746.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 507,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,991,625. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYLN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth about $34,222,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth about $26,620,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 697.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 567,243 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth about $8,240,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,653,000. Institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

