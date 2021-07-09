Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Hyliion’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HYLN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hyliion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.17.
HYLN opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. Hyliion has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $58.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 0.79.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYLN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth about $34,222,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth about $26,620,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 697.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 567,243 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth about $8,240,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,653,000. Institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.
About Hyliion
Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.
